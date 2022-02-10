Lookman: Fifa approves Leicester City forward’s switch from England to Nigeria

Ademola Lookman is no longer be eligible to represent England on the international level after Fifa granted his switch to the Nigeria senior national team.

Lookman was born in London but qualified to represent the Super Eagles through his parents.

The Leicester City forward played for England on the U-19, U-20 and U-21 levels. Notably, he was part of the European team’s squad that won the 2017 Fifa U20 World Cup staged in South Korea.

In that tournament, he contributed three goals including a brace in the Three Lions’ 2-1 triumph over Costa Rica in the Round of 16.

In January 2020, Lookman put in place requirements to switch his international commitment to the Super Eagles.

“Lookman has applied for the switch and all the documents are in order,” former technical assistant Tunde Adelakun told media per AOI.

“It’s a positive step forward when he made his commitment to Nigeria and we are just waiting for a Fifa clearance.

“Once the go-ahead is sorted, it will be up to coach Gernot Rohr to decide if his club performance would earn him a call-up.

“He’s one of three former England youth players we’ve filed for but they are all aware of the caveat. All the players were told that they can only earn a place in the squad by playing regular club football.”

He was initially listed for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations but could not represent the West Africans as Fifa had not sanctioned that request.

The Nigeria Football Federation reacted to questions raised by fans due to his omission from the final 28-man squad heading to Cameroon.

“The Nigeria Football Federation has stated categorically that Ademola Lookman of Leicester City FC of England has not yet been cleared by World Football body, Fifa to represent Nigeria at International level. The process for his switch is ongoing,” read a statement from NFF.

Article continues below

“It is therefore incorrect for any medium to claim that interim Head Coach, Austin Eguavoen is the one who axed the player from Nigeria’s final list of 28 for the Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021.

“However, his name was included in the initial provisional list with the belief that the process would have been completed before the commencement of Afcon.”

This development is a massive boost to Augustine Eguavoen’s men ahead of next month 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification play-offs against Ghana.