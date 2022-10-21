Lookman fantastic for Atalanta and unfortunate he left Leicester City - Rodgers

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is happy to see Ademola Lookman flourishing at Atalanta but regretted his exit from the Premier League outfit.

Lookman scored six league goals for Leicester last term

He has so far scored four Serie A goals this season

Rodgers congratulates Super Eagle for his superb form

WHAT HAPPENED? The 25-year-old Nigeria winger was among the star players for the Foxes in the last campaign where he managed 26 league appearances and scored six goals.

Lookman was on loan from RB Leipzig and at the end of the season he returned to his parent club after Leicester passed on the chance to sign him on a permanent deal. He finally ended up signing for Serie A side Atalanta at the start of the current campaign.

WHAT DID RODGERS SAY? “I've been in contact with him and congratulated him," Rodgers said as quoted by Tribal Football adding: “He's done fantastic. He's performed very well, he's enjoying his time there and I'm delighted for him.

“He was fantastic here, he scored goals, created goals, he worked very hard, all the things you'd want from a young winger. I'm really happy for him because he's a great guy and very devoted to his football. He's started very well with Atalanta.

Getty

“We could never guarantee that. I think if we were getting in anyone it was only on loan, and then it didn't happen. Unfortunately it was a deal we couldn't do."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Leicester are struggling in the English top-flight where they are lying second from bottom with eight points from 11 matches, Lookman and Atalanta are enjoying a great start to the Serie A campaign.

Lookman has taken part in all the 10 league matches played so far, accumulating 511 minutes of playing time. He has scored in three successive Serie A matches and is ranked joint seventh in the top scorer's list with four goals. He has provided one assist. Atalanta are second on the table with 24 points from 10 matches, two less than log leaders Napoli.

WHAT NEXT FOR LOOKMAN? The Super Eagle will hope to add to his tally when Atalanta host Lazio in a league fixture at Gewiss Stadium on Sunday.