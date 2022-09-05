Lookman’s assist propels Atalanta past Monza in Serie A

The Nigeria international contributed a goal as the Black and Blues returned to the summit of the Italian top-flight

Ademola Lookman supplied an assist as Atalanta defeated Monza 2-0 in Monday’s Serie A encounter.

The Nigeria international set up Rasmus Hojlund for the opener as the Black and Blues maintained their unbeaten start to the 2022-23 campaign.

Still fresh from their 3-1 home triumph over Torino last time out, Gian Piero Gasperini’s men travelled to Stadio Brianteo for a date with the White and Reds.

Monza started the encounter like a house on fire as they produced three clear opportunities inside the opening five minutes – however, goalkeeper Juan Musso was up to the task to deny Stefano Sensi and Gianluca Caprari from scoring.

Nonetheless, the underwhelming first half produced no goals with Atalanta failing to record a shot at goal.

The visitors got their act right in the second half and they took the lead three minutes before the hour mark thanks to Hojlnd who was set up by Lookman.

The former Leicester City man drilled a ball across the face of goal for the Danish forward to finally open his account for the Bergamo side.

Their advantage was doubled in the 65th minute as Marlon deflected Ademola’s cross-shot ball into his own net.

In the process, Monza became only the third Italian top-flight debutants ever to lose all of their opening five league games.

With two minutes left on the clock, man-of-the-match Ademola was subbed off for Cote d’Ivoire’s Jeremie Boga.

On the other end, Equatorial Guinea international Jose Machin was an unused substitute.

Thanks to this result, Atalanta took over the Serie A table leadership from Napoli with 13 points from all matches played so far.

They host Cremonese in their next fixture billed for September 11 at the Gewiss Stadium.