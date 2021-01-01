Looking at Vandenbroeck’s record at Simba SC after shock exit

The Belgian tactician has left after leading Wekundu wa Msimbazi to three titles in the 2019/20 season

Sven Vandenbroeck surprisingly left Mainland giants Simba SC after leading them to the Caf group stage.

The group stage qualification for Wekundu wa Msimbazi was the third such achievement they have registered at continental level.

The Belgian came in to replace Patrick Aussems in December 2019 after the latter had failed to guide them further in the Champions League. The 1-1 home draw against UD Songo was one of the key factors that ended Aussems reign at Simba but Vandenbroeck came in and got the giants rejuvenated.

The former Zambia head coach won three titles in one year after stellar performances in the domestic competitions.

He helped the Msimbazi side defend the league title for the third time in a row, won the Azam as well as the Community Shield Cup.

In 55 matches he oversaw, Vandenbroeck registered wins on 39 occasions, 10 draws were recorded and they got just six losses.

The win includes a 4-1 defeat inflicted on their archrivals Yanga SC during the Azam Shield Cup semi-final on their way to winning the second title in the year. In the six draws, one of them came during a highly-contested Kariakoo Derby on January 4 where they ended up conceding two goals to help Yanga fight back for a 2-2 scoreline.

The 10 losses in his reign at Msimbazi includes a 1-0 defeat to Yanga in the return leg of the Kariakoo Derby last year. Bernard Morrison, who Simba ended up signing in August in controversial fashion, was the scorer of the goal that handed Wekundu wa Msimbazi the loss.

In the ongoing season, Simba have lost two matches against Polisi Tanzania and Ruvu Shooting and the two encounters ended with 1-0 scorelines. The defeats led to a reshuffle in the technical bench where team manager Patrick Rweyemamu and goalkeeper coach Muharami Mohamed were let go.

Vandenbroeck has left Simba who are currently second to Yanga with 35 points but have three matches in hand. The champions, after dispatching and booked the group stage in the Champions League, have travelled to Zanzibar where they are set to participate in the Mapinduzi Cup tournament.