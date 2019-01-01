Logarusic tops Simba SC’s wish list to replace sacked Aussems

The former Gor Mahia boss has joined the list of coaches who could take the vacant role at the Msimbazi-based side

Former and AFC coach Zdravko Logarusic has been linked with the vacant coaching role at Simba SC.

The Tanzanian champions are in the hunt for a new trainer following the dismissal of Belgian coach Patrick Aussems, who was sacked at the weekend.

And according to Nairobi News, the Croatian is available for a possible return to the Msimbazi-based side.

Logarusic was on Sunday sacked as coach of Sudan national team after he failed to lead the team to the 2019 in and 2020 (Chan) in .

Frenchman and Didier Gomes is also thought to be a possible candidate for Simba’s vacant job. Gomes’ achievements including leading Rwanda’s Rayon Sport to the league title and Cameroon’s Coton Sport to the sem-finals of the Caf Confederation Cup.

He has also managed Guinea’s Horoya AC, a side he led to the group stage of the 2019/2020 Caf Confederation Cup.

Simba, which is home to former Gor Mahia stars Meddie Kagere and Francis Kahata, currently lead the standings after 10 rounds of matches.