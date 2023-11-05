WATCH: Logan Ndenbe strikes again! Sporting Kansas City fullback nets goal to put his side in pole position to advance in playoff match vs St. Louis CITY SC

Logan Ndenbe opened the scoring for Sporting Kansas City against St. Louis CITY SC in their game 2 playoff match Sunday evening.

Ndenbe opens scoring

Back-to-back playoff games with goals

Sporting KC in position to advance

WHAT HAPPENED? The Sporting Kansas City fullback found the back of the net with a brilliant striker's finish! Ndenbe received the ball on the top of the box, and with his weak-foot, fired into the bottom right corner.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sporting defeated CITY in game one of their best-of-3 series 4-1 on the road, and with a victory today, they'll complete the upset over the No. 1 seed St. Louis, as the No. 8 seed in the West.

WHAT NEXT FOR SPORTING? The second-half awaits in a win-or-go home match for the away side.