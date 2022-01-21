Lloris signs new Spurs contract to 2024 as World Cup-winning goalkeeper ends uncertainty over his future

Hugo Lloris has signed a new contract at Tottenham that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2024.

The World Cup-winning France international goalkeeper has already spent a decadeat Spurs making close to 400 appearances, and has agreed to extend his association with the Premier League heavyweights.

He is club captain in north London and, with fresh terms agreed, appears set to remain first choice between the sticks as Antonio Conte ushers in a new era for a team desperate to end a long wait for major silverware.

What has been said?

A statement on the club’s official website reads: “We are delighted to announce that Hugo Lloris has signed a new two-and-a-half-year contract with the club, which will run until 2024.

“Captain of club and country, World Cup and UEFA Nations League winner with France, Hugo, 35, has racked up 395 appearances since his arrival from Lyon in August 2012.

"Already 14th in our all-time appearance list, he will soon become only the 12th player to make 400-plus appearances for us in all competitions. Only two goalkeepers – all-time greats Pat Jennings (590) and Ted Ditchburn (452) – have played more for us.”

✍️ We are delighted to announce that Hugo Lloris has signed a new two-and-a-half-year contract with the Club, which will run until 2024. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 21, 2022

The bigger picture

Lloris’ decision to sign an extension at Spurs brings any uncertainty surrounding his future to a close.

The first man to keep 100 Premier League clean sheets for Tottenham had a summer exit mooted as his previous deal ran down.

Speculation suggested Conte, who took the managerial reins from Nuno Espirito Santo in November, was ready to let the veteran move on as a free agent.

The 35-year-old was linked with a return to his roots at Nice, having started his professional career with the Ligue 1 outfit, but any homecoming plans have been put on hold for now.

