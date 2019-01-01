Llorente arrives in Italy ahead of Napoli move

The 34-year-old striker will return to Serie A after playing for Juventus between 2013 and 2015

Fernando Llorente has arrived in ahead of a medical with , with the striker set to sign a two-year deal with Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Llorente is a free agent after leaving at the end of last season and the Spaniard has reportedly been the subject of interest from several clubs, including and .

Tottenham were even linked with a move to bring the 34-year-old back to north London, but Llorente is now on the verge of signing with last season's runners-up.

Llorente will reportedly sign a two-year deal with Napoli worth €2.5 million per season.

The striker was spotted at the airport in Rome on Friday evening wearing a Napoli scarf in a sign that his move to the Partenopei is close to being finalised.

"I'm happy to come back but it's early and I can't say anything. Let's wait, so I can tell you more," Llorente told Sky Sports.

"Napoli surprised me, they gave me something important. With Ancelotti I'll talk only about things done.

When asked about Saturday's game between and Napoli, Llorente said: "I expect one great game, let's hope my team wins."

The match will pit Llorente's former and future teams, with the striker having played for Juventus between 2013 and 2015.

Llorente also had a word for Giorgio Chiellini, his former team-mate with Juve who suffered a ruptured cruciate ligament in his right knee on Friday.

"I'm sorry for Chiellini, he's a great friend and no one deserves such a serious injury," Llorente said.

After leaving Juve, Llorente played for for one season before joining and then Tottenham in the .

In 2018-19, his second season with Spurs, Llorente scored 13 goals in all competitions, including important goals against and .

Llorente made his name during his time with in , playing nine seasons with the Basque side before he joined Juve.

He will now try to help Napoli overcome the Bianconeri, who have won eight consecutive Serie A titles.