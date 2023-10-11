'Living rent-free in that motherf*cker's brain!' - Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney break silence on Wrexham feud with Billy Sharp as they celebrate 'getting under the skin' of ex-Sheffield United striker in FA Cup

Wrexham's Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have opened up on the club's recent spat with striker Billy Sharp.

Sharp accused Wrexham of disrespect

Dumped Welsh side out of FA Cup

Owners enjoyed getting under his skin

WHAT HAPPENED? Sharp and Wrexham have engaged in a spat ever since the striker dumped the Welsh side out of the FA Cup, wound up fans with his celebrations and accused the club of being disrespectful after Sheffield United's win in February. The forward then offered a fresh dig at Wrexham by saying he doesn't like manager Phil Parkinson and telling the Hollywood duo to "go make a documentary" about the fiery FA Cup clash. Reynolds and McElhenney have broken their silence on the Sharp row in the season second of their 'Welcome to Wrexham' series - and didn't hold back.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It was really interesting. It was psychology 1 on 1. It was like 'oh we own you right now.' You're a Championship team, and second place in the Championship, you guys are amazing," said Reynolds. "And this guy we just got under his skin. It was so, so wonderful to see that we got under that guy's skin the way he did."

McElhenney also seems to have been enjoying the clash with Sharp. "We were living rent free in that motherf*cker's brain," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham went on win the National League title and achieve promotion to League Two, finishing the campaign with a record points haul. Meanwhile, Sharp left Sheffield United for a new challenge in MLS with the LA Galaxy. The 37-year-old has made an instant impression, scoring six goals in 10 games for the Galaxy and could stay on as his deal includes an option for 2024.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham are back in League Two action on Saturday at home to Salford City.