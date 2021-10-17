Martin Keown believes Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah is on the same level as PSG superstar Lionel Messi.

The Egyptian was on song as the Reds thrashed Watford, led by new coach Claudio Ranieri, 5-0 in the Premier League outing at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

The Pharaohs captain assisted Sadio Mane for the first goal in the ninth minute. He hit the ball with the outside of his boot and managed to find the Senegal international, who fired past the custodian.

Salah then managed to dance past three defenders in the 54th minute before firing the Roberto Firmino pass into the back of the net.

The Brazilian also scored a hattrick as the former champions maintained their good form to the season.

The former Arsenal captain then went on to rate Salah's pass for the first goal before making his verdict, while commenting on Firmino's strikes.

"Liverpool were irresistible [on Saturday]," Keown told BBC One as quoted by HITC.

"That pass from Mo Salah to Sadio Mane was out of this world. We are seeing Salah at Lionel Messi level.

"Those goals will help Firmino as well – everyone is chipping in now and this is Liverpool at full speed."

Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was left impressed with the performance of his goal scorers.

"He looks like [Salah], actually, and that's really good," the German told the club's official portal, answering Salah-Messi comparisons.

"He is in a good shape and you are right, the three goals of [Firmino] were really nice, the 100th Premier League goal for Sadio and all these nice little stories, but you cannot overlook the performance of [Salah on Saturday].

"I said it after the game, cut the goal off [and] it was [still] an outstanding performance how he played today. That's really good, very important for us and that's why we can win football games.

"Yes, the [Salah] goal was very special, but if you go back a little bit you might find a goal against Watford at home which looks pretty similar to this one.

"He is obviously the kind of player who can do these kinds of things. It's good for us."

The Reds are currently placed second on the table with 18 points, one behind leaders Chelsea.