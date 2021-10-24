Liverpool's Salah eclipses Drogba to become highest-scoring African in Premier League

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has overtaken Didier Drogba to become the highest-scoring African player in Premier League history thanks to his goal against Manchester United.

The Egypt international had equalled the Ivorian’s 104th league goal mark having found the net in the Reds’ 5-0 decimation of Watford at Vicarage Road last weekend.

Against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men, the former Chelsea and AS Roma star went a step further to eclipse Drogba’s mark that was achieved on April 29, 2015, against Leicester City.

With Liverpool leading 2-0 thanks to goals from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota, the 29-year-old added the third in the 38th minute thanks to an assist from Keita.

The Pharaohs’ captain opened his English top-flight account on March 22, 2014, during his spell at Stamford Bridge as the Blues mauled Arsenal 6-0.

Four minutes after replacing Brazil’s Oscar, Salah fired past goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny with Nemanja Matic supplying the assist.

His inspiring form in the 2021-22 campaign has seen him score seven times in his previous seven league appearances, while also finding the back of the net for the 10th consecutive game.

In a recent interview, the two-time African Player of the Year downplayed claims by his manager Jurgen Klopp that he is currently the best player in the world.

“It sounds great to me but I think it's always opinion. I can’t say I’m the best player in the world – some people agree, some people not,” he told Sky Sports as quoted by the club’s official website.

“I'm just happy about my performance at the moment, but I would always say its opinion.

“It's always the ambition to be the best player in the world. I don't have to lie. It's something that drives me to work really hard and just try to be the best version of myself.

“In my head, I'm the best player all the time. I'm trying to have that confidence in my head. It doesn't matter if some people agree with you, some people not.”

Salah would be hoping to continue his hot Premier League streak when Liverpool welcome Brighton and Hove Albion to Anfield next week.

Before then, Klopp’s Reds are guests of Frankie McAvoy’s Preston North End in Wednesday’s League Cup showdown billed for Deepdale.