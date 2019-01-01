Liverpool's Sadio Mane equals Samuel Eto’o and Didier Drogba's Champions League record

The Senegal international matched the African legends' scoring feat with his first-half effort in Portugal

star Sadio Mane has equalled Samuel Eto’o and Didier Drogba's record as third African player to score 10 or more goals in the knockout round of the Uefa .

The 26-year-old's opener at the Estadio do Dragao took his tally to 10 goals in the knockout round of the elite European tournament as Jurgen Klopp's men eased to a 4-1 win over on Wednesday night.

The strike ranked him as the third African player to hit the double-figure after Drogba and Eto’o with 10 and 14 goals respectively.

🔴 Sadio Mané scoring against Porto at the Estádio do Dragão? 👀#UCL | @LFC pic.twitter.com/2sg6ALAgNA — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 17, 2019

Drogba achieved the feat while playing for and while Eto’o's imposing performances for , Milan and the Blues saw him clinch the record.

Later in the encounter, Mohamed Salah doubled the Reds' lead in the 65th minute before Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk rounded up the result for a 6-1 aggregate win.

The goals from the and internationals also draw them level with Liverpool legend Ian Rush as the club's joint second highest Champions League goalscorer with 14 goals, seven behind Steven Gerrard's 21 goals.

2 - Liverpool have scored with both of their shots on target against Porto, with Mohamed Salah now level with Sadio Mane and Ian Rush as the Reds' joint second highest European Cup/CL goalscorer. Clinical. #PORLIV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 17, 2019

The African stars will hope to continue their imperious form against on Sunday to help Liverpool bolster their chances of winning their maiden title.

On the international scene, Mane’s Senegal are drawn in Group C for the 2019 in .

The Teranga Lions will commence their campaign against on June 23 before meeting and days later.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah's Egypt, host of this year's Afcon, have been paired against Zimbabwe, DR Congo and in Group A.

And they take on Zimbabwe for their opening game at the Cairo International Stadium on June 21.