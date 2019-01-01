Liverpool won't be failures if they don't win anything – Barnes

The Reds are on course to end the 2018-19 campaign emptyhanded, but a former Red refuses to be pessimistic

and legend John Barnes has stated his belief that his former club should not be considered failures if they end the season without lifting any silverware.

The Reds have enjoyed another tremendous campaign on the bounce, making it to the semi-finals of the and taking all the way to the wire in the race for the .

A 3-0 loss to at Camp Nou has put a spanner in the works of the Anfield side's European dreams, however, while the English top-flight title is very much in the hands of City themselves.

Regardless, Liverpool have impressed all season with their exciting brand of high-scoring football and Barnes feels that trophies aside, the Merseyside outfit's 2018-19 campaign has been a success.

“This season is not a failure for Liverpool if they don't win anything,” the Reds legend told BonusCodeBets.co.uk.

“If they get to 97 points, which is the highest amount for second place in Premier League history, and only losing one game all season... In 25 out of 27 seasons they would have won the league.

“If you look at , Man Utd, and dropping points recently, it shows Liverpool and Man City are much better than anyone else in the league.”

Some have called for Jurgen Klopp to add an additional forward to his ranks in the summer transfer window to strengthen the German boss' options as Liverpool continue to push for domestic and European honours.

Barnes, however, says that he will not be disappointed if Klopp sticks with the squad currently at his disposal.

“The summer transfer window for Liverpool will depend on Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi staying,” he said. “When you look at Joe Gomez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain returning to the team, they won't need to bring anyone in.

“It won't surprise me if Liverpool doesn't make a major signing. The fans and the club trust in what Klopp is doing, so there won't be any disappointment if he doesn't sign anyone.”