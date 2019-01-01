Liverpool win High Court kit battle as Reds prepare to swap New Balance for Nike

The Reds have been given the green light to switch kit supplier from the 2020-21 campaign after winning a court battle with their current suppliers

have won their High Court battle with kit supplier New Balance and are widely expected to announce Nike as their replacement.

The Reds entered a legal dispute with New Balance after reportedly agreeing a lucrative deal with Nike from the start of next season.

Friday's judgement ruled that Liverpool are free to fulfil an arrangement with an alternative supplier when their existing contract with New Balance expires next year.

A club statement read: "Liverpool FC is pleased with the judge's decision to rule in favour of the club following the legal dispute with our current kit supplier, New Balance.

"We will continue with New Balance for the current season, in combination with preparing next season's Liverpool kits with our new supplier."

The title hopefuls are said to have completed discussions with Nike over a five-year deal in the summer.

They have been forced to prove that agreement did not break the terms of a partnership with New Balance.

The Reds’ current suppliers pay around £45 million ($58m) a year for the privilege of producing the kits worn by the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

As part of that agreement with those at Anfield, a clause was inserted which allowed them to match any offer from a rival.

New Balance have argued that they could have done that with Nike, with the basic terms on offer in the package now favoured by Liverpool coming in at just £30m ($38m) a year.

Liverpool, though, believe that incremental rewards will see them top previous deals due to the vast supply chain they are entering into and the broader distribution and sales potential provided by Nike.

New Balance have been left understandably disappointed at losing a contract and now a judgement which cannot be appealed.

They said in a statement: "We know that fans value the unique and innovative kits we design and deliver that reflect the club’s heritage and recognise their past and recent triumphs.

Article continues below

"We believe strongly that we matched the competing offer and would have delivered many more years of record-breaking kit sales.

“We’re looking forward to seeing LFC continue to win this season wearing their New Balance kit.

“New Balance is committed to bringing our expertise, passion, and innovation to the beautiful game and will continue to build on our own success on and off the pitch.”