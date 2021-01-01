'Liverpool win a gift to Everton fans' - Ancelotti pleased after 'special' Merseyside derby victory

The Italian boss was delighted to see his side get back to winning ways with a stunning win over the Premier League champions at Anfield

Carlo Ancelotti says Everton's "special" Merseyside derby victory against Liverpool was a "gift" to their fans.

Everton earned their first win at Anfield since 1999 thanks to goals from Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson, moving level on points with Liverpool in the Premier League standings in the process.

The Toffees came into the clash on the back of two successive defeats, and Ancelotti was delighted to see his team get back to winning ways in impressive fashion against the Reds.

What was said?

The Italian boss told BBC Sport after Everton's 2-0 triumph: "We are really happy, really pleased. After a long time Everton are able to win at Anfield, it is a good gift for our supporters.

"The performance was good. We were focused, worked hard and when we had the opportunities we were clinical. We have three points.

"The derby is a special game as we said before but we have to catch three points at home too. It [our form] is not good enough at home."

Toffees full-back Seamus Coleman added to Sky Sports: “It’s an amazing feeling, after coming here all those years and letting ourselves and more importantly letting the blue side of the city down.

“It’s been hard. We can try and brush it off but when you have lived in the city for 10 years it has been difficult to take.

“I am fed up with coming out with the same cliches after losing. I’d thank the manager for the way he set us up and the players put in an unbelievable shift. That was against the champions, so we are delighted.”

What's next?

Everton will now look ahead to a meeting with Southampton at Goodison Park on March 1, which comes three days before they are due to take in a trip to the Hawthorns to face West Brom.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are scheduled to face Sheffield United at Brammall Lane next weekend before turning their attention to a huge encounter with Chelsea at Anfield on March 4.

The bigger picture

Everton now have a realistic chance of finishing above Liverpool for the first time since 2012-13, and Champions League qualification is also still up for grabs for Ancelotti's men.

The Toffees are only three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with a game in hand still to take in, but they will have to prove they can put together a consistent run of results in order to book a seat at Europe's elite table.

Although Liverpool are also still in the hunt for a Champions League berth, they have ultimately fallen well short of expectations after winning the title by such a wide margin last term.

The Premier League trophy looks completely out of sight for Jurgen Klopp's side now, with Manchester City currently sixteen points ahead of them having played a game less.

