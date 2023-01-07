Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Lineups and LIVE updates

Liverpool begin their FA Cup title defense against Wolves at Anfield

The reigning FA Cup Champions begin their title defense against a lackluster Wolverhampton outfit as both teams look to secure their ticket to the next round of the competition.

Liverpool have had a shambolic Premier League campaign and their previous outing against Brentford was an example of it. Jurgen Klopp’s men are currently seeded at the 6th spot in England’s premier division, and would want to restore their form when they host Wolves.

The fixture could prove as the perfect opportunity for the Reds to test their bench strength and the crowd at Anfield could also get a glimpse of latest signing Cody Gakpo. Although one thing that Liverpool needs to focus on is there shaky backline.

The English heavyweights have failed to keep a clean sheet in their previous 5 fixtures, a streak they would like to break.

The story for Julien Lopetegui's men has been completely opposite this summer. Sitting in the relegation zone, Wolves have scored the lowest number of goals in the Premier League. The Spanish manager has had a poor start to his managerial campaign in England and would like to turn his sides’ fortunes in the clash against Liverpool.

The one thing that could favor the West Highlanders is Liverpool’s depleting backline, if they are able to cash-in on the opportunities. Like Liverpool, Julien Lopetegui could give a start to new signing Matheus Cunha if he wants to amend his team’s goalscoring record.

While history might be favoring Liverpool with 7 consecutive top-flight victories against their opposition, the current FA Cup holders were dumped out of the competition by Wolves the last time they entered the tournament as champions.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers probable lineups

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Keita, Bajcetic, Henderson; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI (4-3-3): Sarkic; Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Hodge, Neves, Nunes; Traore, Jimenez, Cunha

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE updates

