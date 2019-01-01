Liverpool vs Porto: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp’s men are currently going toe-to-toe with Manchester City in the Premier League but have been forced to work hard for their wins of late, notably fighting back from a goal down to beat Southampton 3-1 on Friday.
They face opponents who are in an equally tight race for their domestic crown, with Porto lagging Benfica in Portugal only by goal difference with six rounds of fixtures remaining.
After being dumped out of the Champions League 5-0 on aggregate by the Reds last season, though, they face an uphill battle to reach the semi-finals.
|Game
|Liverpool vs Porto
|Date
|Tuesday, April 9
|Time
|8:00pm GMT / 4:00pm ET
|Stream (
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In the United States (US), the game can
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV, as well as on a web browser.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|Univision Deportes / UniMas
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on BT Sport 3 and can be streamed via BT Sport Live.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|BT Sport 3
|BT Sport Live
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Liverpool squad
|Goalkeepers
|Alisson, Mignolet, Kelleher
|Defenders
|Van Dijk, Moreno, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Phillips
|Midfielders
|Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Milner, Henderson
|Forwards
|Mane, Salah, Firmino, Sturridge, Shaqiri, Origi
Liverpool will have to do without Joe Gomez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Adam Lallana due to injury problems.
Additionally, left-back Andy Robertson is suspended, with James Milner primed to fill in for the Scot.
Liverpool starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Milner, Keita, Fabinho, Henderson, Salah, Firmino, Mane
|Position
|Porto squad
|Goalkeepers
|Casillas, Vana, Meireles
|Defenders
|Militao, Monteiro, Telles, Maxi Pereira, Leite, Moraes, Queiros
|Midfielders
|Bruno Costa, Danilo Pereira, Torres, Rotunno, Brahimi, Corona
|Forwards
|Andre Pereira, Fortes, Lopez, Andrade, Tiquinho, Marega, Soares
Porto
Leading the injury list is Cameroon hitman Vincent Aboubakar, while former Newcastle defender Chancel Mbemba is among a sprinkling of fringe players forced to sit this game out.
Porto starting XI: Casillas, Maxi, Felipe, Militao, Alex Telles, Corona, Danilo, Oliver, Otavio, Marega, Soares
Betting & Match Odds
Liverpool are red-hot 2/7 favourites with bet365. Porto are 10/1 to cause an upset, while a draw is priced at 11/2.
Click here to see more offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.
Match Preview
Motivated by the disappointment of their Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid less than 12 months ago, Liverpool
The Reds find themselves potentially only four matches from a return to the showpiece fixture in European football, having produced a stirring display to oust Bayern Munich from the competition by winning 3-1 in Germany after a scoreless home draw.
Manager Jurgen Klopp is aware, however, that playing at such a level is not to be taken for granted and has urged his players to approach the match at full throttle.
“We are very ambitious. We will try everything. It's at Anfield, it's a quarter-final, it's a big one for us,” he explained.
“This is our second year in the Champions League in succession, not year number 12 or whatever. We are not Real Madrid who have won it the last three times. We like the competition and we will try everything to win the game.”
Meanwhile, the former Dortmund boss has had his own future put under the spotlight, having been linked with a move back to his homeland and Bayern.
“I have a contract at Liverpool until 2022. And nobody here has the feeling that we should cancel it,” he told Welt.
“Neither from the owners nor from my side there is even a tendency in this direction. So, nobody has to think about that.”
Klopp’s stock might be high, but in the opposite dugout is Sergio Conceicao, a coach whose value is rising thanks to Porto’s fine European form.
Roma
“I've heard you constantly ask this question, about whether it will be about revenge against Liverpool," Conceicao told reporters. “No, it's not about revenge, it's a game of football.
“What happened last year was last year, end of story. We didn't do things that we wanted to do, and the opponent was very clinical in what they did. We look at Liverpool as a very strong team.”
Despite Liverpool’s formidable home form – they are undefeated in both the Premier League and Champions League at Anfield this season – Conceicao is eyeing an upset.
“I think it's possible to win here. We've prepared for the game to win, that's what we've worked towards and we have to work very hard. That's what we want from this game,” he said.
Realistically, though, if Porto