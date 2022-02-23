Liverpool vs Leeds: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Liverpool are set to play host to Leeds at Anfield on Wednesday night, where they will be seeking a sixth successive Premier League victory.

Jurgen Klopp's side moved to within six points of leaders Manchester City with a game in hand still to play after beating Norwich 3-1 on February 19. Leeds, meanwhile, will travel to Merseyside looking to bounce back from a 4-2 home defeat against Manchester United.

GOAL is here to bring you everything you need to know ahead of the game, including how to watch, team news, odds and more.

Game Liverpool vs Leeds Date February 23 Kick-off time 7:45pm GMT/2:45pm ET

Liverpool vs Leeds TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Manchester United's 2-0 win against Brighton on February 15 wasn't broadcasted on television, and neither will Leeds' trip to Liverpool due to the fact BT Sport is staging Champions League fixtures once again instead.

However, the Anfield clash, which was rearranged from its original Boxing Day date due to a breakout of Covid-19 in the Leeds camp, will be available to watch for supporters in the U.S via Peacock TV on either television or live stream.

UK TV channel UK online stream N/A N/A US TV channel US online stream Peacock TV Peacock Premier Player

Liverpool team news & squad

Position Players Goalkeepers Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher Defenders Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Robertson, Matip, Alexander-Arnold Midfielders Fabinho, Thiago, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott Forwards Salah, Mane, Firmino, Jota, Diaz, Minamino, Origi

Liverpool will be at full strength for the visit of Leeds aside from the continued absence of attacking duo Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota, both of whom missed the clash with Norwich due to injury and need more time to recover.

Klopp rested Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Harvey Elliot, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara against the Canaries, but all could be recalled as the Reds continue to negotiate their way through a hectic schedule while still in four different competitions.

Predicted Liverpool starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Elliott, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Diaz

Leeds team news & squad

Position Players Goalkeepers Meslier, Klaesson Defenders Cooper, Llorente, Ayling, Struijk, Firpo, Cresswell, Koch, Drameh, Fuhr Hjelde Midfielders Raphinha, Phillips, Klich, Dallas, Roberts, Harrison, Shackleton, Forshaw, Summerville, McKinstry, McCarron, Jenkins Forwards James, Rodrigo, Bamford, Gelhardt, Greenwood

Leeds are set to be largely unchanged from their loss to United, but Robin Koch will sit out the trip to Liverpool due to concussion protocols, having been forced off early at Elland Road following a collision with Scott McTominay.

Marcelo Bielsa won't be able to call upon Liam Cooper, Patrick Bamford or Kalvin Phillips either as they all remain sidelined with serious knocks.

Predicted Leeds starting XI: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Firpo, Dallas, Forshaw, Raphinha, Klich, James, Rodrigo

Recent results & form

Liverpool last five results Leeds last five results Liverpool 3-1 Norwich (Feb 19) Leeds 2-4 Man Utd (Feb 20) Inter 0-2 Liverpool (Feb 16) Everton 3-0 Leeds (Feb 12) Burnley 0-1 Liverpool (Feb 13) Aston Villa 3-3 Leeds (Feb 9) Liverpool 2-0 Leicester (Feb 10) Leeds 0-1 Newcastle (Jan 22) Liverpool 3-1 Cardiff (Feb 6) West Ham 2-3 Leeds (Jan 16)

Leeds are in miserable form heading into their meeting with Liverpool, having lost three of their last four games.

Article continues below

Bielsa's men have conceded 11 goals during that period and now sit just five points above the drop zone, but they do have games in hand on Brentford and Crystal Palace just above them and will be motivated to spring an upset.

In stark contrast, the Reds have won their last eight on the bounce in all competitions and haven't tasted defeat since their 1-0 loss away at Leicester on December 28.

Liverpool can close the gap to City at the top to just three points if they beat Leeds before they switch their attention to a Carabao Cup final date with Chelsea at Wembley on February 27.