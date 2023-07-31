Captain fantastic! Liverpool name Virgil van Dijk as new skipper following Jordan Henderson's exit - with Trent Alexander-Arnold taking vice duties

Liverpool have named Virgil van Dijk as their new club captain following Jordan Henderson's departure for the Middle East.

Van Dijk named Liverpool captain

Alexander-Arnold vice captain

News comes after Henderson's departure

WHAT HAPPENED? The club made the announcement on their official website, with Trent Alexander-Arnold taking on the vice captaincy from James Milner, who has joined Brighton.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It follows former club captain Henderson's exit from the club, with the England midfielder making a surprise move to the Saudi Pro League, joining Al-Ettifaq.

WHAT THEY SAID: Van Dijk told the Liverpool website: “[It’s] a really proud day for me, for my wife, for my kids, my family. It’s been a special feeling and I can’t really describe it at this point. But it’s something that I’m really, really proud of.

“Obviously I’m captain of Holland, that was already such a huge honour, a proud moment as well. But also to be the captain of Liverpool Football Club is something that I can’t describe at this point.

“It’s just something that makes me very proud and I will do everything in my power and what I can do to make everyone proud and happy with me and the football club.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

@Ettifaq

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Van Dijk will take the armband when Jurgen Klopp's team travel to Chelsea on the opening weekend of the Premier League season, on August 13.