Liverpool transfer targets: Sancho, Carlos & players linked with the club

All the latest Reds transfer news, rumours, quotes, gossip and done deals for the January 2020 transfer window

It's hard to see where exactly need to improve their squad, what with the Reds retaining a substantial lead at the top of the summit and making steady progress in the and .

Liverpool did not make any significant first-team signings in the summer of 2019, opting to instead push on the momentum of the previous season and playing to their squad strengths.

Nevertheless, Jurgen Klopp might be tempted to expand his squad depth as he looks to clinch Liverpool's first-ever Premier League title.

Goal will keep you updated with all the latest transfer news - alongside insight from our Liverpool correspondent Neil Jones - and rumours and gossip surrounding Liverpool's transfer activity and potential arrivals in January and beyond.

Top Liverpool transfer targets

Liverpool are not expected to do further incoming business in January following their £7.25 million ($9.6m) swoop of and starlet Takumi Minamino.

The Reds have already turned their attention to their summer activity with longer-term targets, however, which will potentially see more arrivals at Anfield.

defender Diego Carlos is on Liverpool's transfer target list, with the Brazilian having impressed for the Spanish Liga side since his arrival from in 2019.

It is also understood that he has been eyed by as a potential replacement for Sergio Ramos, and comes with a £64m release clause.

Klopp and co are also admirers of Dortmund wonderkid Jadon Sancho , who has been impressing in .

Of course, the international's talents are far from an open secret, with the likes of and already keen on splashing out the cash on the winger – with the Red Devils understood to spend over £70m ($90m) on him.

Though Sancho has close relationships with England team-mates Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tammy Abraham at Stamford Bridge, the opportunity to work under Klopp might be a factor in Sancho's decision on his future.

It is understood, though, that Dortmund do not plan on losing such an integral player mid-way through the campaign, making a summer move more likely.

winger Leon Bailey is also a potential target for the Reds, who are keen on adding more squad depth.

The international could provide for a cheaper, alternative option for Sancho and his expectantly high price tag.

Seventeen-year-old forward Joe Gelhardt has also been watched by the Reds, as well as 19-year-old Brescia and midfielder Sandro Tonali .

Latest Liverpool transfer news & rumours

Chirivella set for Liverpool extension

According to the Daily Mail , Liverpool are ready to offer Pedro Chirivella a contract extension despite him flitting in and out of the team.

The Spaniard's current deal expires at the end of the season, with the club understanding that he might desire to search for a regular stream of first-team football elsewhere.

Real Madrid target move for Firmino

CalcioMercato report that Real Madrid have targeted ace Roberto Firmino as a potential replacement for the ageing Karim Benzema.

Benzema has 18 months left on his current contract, with Los Blancos thought to believe that the Liverpool forward can be an immediate shoo-in at No.9 in Madrid.

Lallana ignoring Liverpool exit rumours despite contract expiry

Adam Lallana has enjoyed a bit of a resurgence at Anfield following an extended injury lay-off in which he barely featured in the team.

The midfielder scored the equalising goal against Manchester United in the Premier League and captained the Reds to victory during the FA Cup Merseyside derby in January – though his contract expires in the summer.

He has remained silent on talk of his exit, however, outlining his desire to give his all at Anfield: “I’m enjoying playing for the best team in the world, it’s as simple as that.

“Whatever my contract situation is, that will be going on in the background. There’s not a chance that that will affect my commitment to this club.

“I have given 110 per cent throughout my Liverpool career and will continue to do so, whether that finishes at the end of the season or whether that continues.

“It’s a great squad, a great bunch of lads and I couldn’t be enjoying my football any more.”

Full story here!

Wijnaldum to leave Anfield in summer

Liverpool are happy to part ways with midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum in the summer, according to the Athletic , amid interest from Italy and .

The international is an integral part of Klopp's midfield alongside the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita and James Milner, but with 18 months left on his contract, discussions over a new deal or extension have been taking their time.

Wijnaldum remains an Anfield favourite, however, owing to his Champions League heroics against in the semi-final where he scored two goals in the eventual 4-0 victory.

Liverpool to consider Traore swoop

The Reds are interested in star Adama Traore report the Express , though any approach would be likely made in the summer.

The Spain winger has impressed for Wolves this season with showcase performances against , with his skills lauded by Klopp.

It is understood, however, that Man City have also had their interest piqued by the winger, with the Midlands club unwilling to accept any offer less than £70m.

Reds monitoring striker Osimhen

The Anfield side have joined the likes of and Chelsea in the pursuit of and wonder Victor Osimhen, according to Sky Sports .

The 20-year-old, however, is understood to be happy at Lille. If he were to leave the club, it would be in the summer – unless a very lucrative offer were to be made in January.

Osimhen has been prolific for the Ligue 1 side this season, on par with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Wissam Ben Yedder at the top of the scoring charts.

Potential Liverpool exits

Chirivella could be headed out of Liverpool and to a Championship club despite his promising display during the Reds' 1-0 FA Cup victory over crosstown rivals .

The Spaniard has had a mixed bag at Anfield, having been loaned out three times since his arrival in 2015.

Rhian Brewster is set to complete a loan move to Swansea , while Curtis Jones – the hero of the FA Cup win over Everton with his goal – is also likely to leave on a loan move later in the month.

The Liverpool boss did say following the victory, however, that he expected Jones to have a bright future at Liverpool "as long as nothing strange happens" .

Confirmed Liverpool January window transfers

Liverpool signings

Player Signed from Fee Takumi Minamino RB Salzburg £7.25m

Liverpool departures

Player Signed for Fee Herbie Kane (loan) N/A

