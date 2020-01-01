Liverpool warned of transfer ‘problem’ as Luis Garcia questions need for Thiago deal

The ex-Reds star says it will be difficult for Jurgen Klopp to bring in proven talent as there are no obvious spots up for grabs in his starting XI

have been warned that they face a “problem” in the next transfer window, with Luis Garcia struggling to see how Jurgen Klopp is going to tempt proven talent into joining an already star-studded squad.

The Reds have captured domestic, continental and global crowns over the course of the last 13 months.

A core group of players have delivered on , and Club World Cup stages, with Klopp benefiting from having a settled side and consistency across the board.

As long as key men stay put, there is every reason to believe that Liverpool can continue to tick over and add more major honours to their collection.

They are, however, going to find it difficult to bring in top talent when there are no obvious gaps to fill in their starting XI.

Klopp is said to be back in the market as the summer window prepares to open, but Garcia sees few deals being done on Merseyside.

The former Reds star told Stadium Astro: "I heard [Liverpool are] trying to find players who can [eventually] replace [Sadio] Mane and [Mohamed] Salah and [Roberto] Firmino.

"Yes it's true but if you want to bring in someone with the same level, is he going to be happy playing in Liverpool to only maybe replace these kinds of players?

"It's not easy at all, I'm sure that it's not going to be easy to find players who are happy to sit on the bench and wait for their chances to play, for their opportunity.

"You can do that with young players or players who are in that slower position of talent, of qualities than the ones in the playing XI and maybe they know they have to wait.

"But when you bring in a player of the same level, you know if he's not playing he's not going to be happy and maybe if you don't know how to control this environment, maybe you can have a problem.

"So we'll see what happens but I'm looking forward to seeing what kind of players Liverpool are thinking of bringing in."

Thiago Alcantara is one of those Liverpool are said to have in their sights, with the international midfielder mulling over a move away from .

Garcia is not convinced that Klopp should be snapping up the former star as there is still plenty of potential to unlock in the game of Naby Keita.

The former Spain international said: "That's the thing [whether Thiago can fit in].

"If top players come to Liverpool and you have to move one of the ones that are moving at the moment, that's not easy.

"If you see Keita, the way that Keita plays is similar to Thiago. The way they move, the place that they play is very similar.

"Keita is still adapting to the Premier League, are you going to move him from that place?"