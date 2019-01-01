Liverpool Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Southampton
The drama continues...
Liverpool left it late to secure victory over Tottenham on Sunday, but Jurgen Klopp's side cannot afford to dwell on their good fortune as they take on Southampton at St Mary's on Friday night.
The Reds can return to the top of the Premier League table with another win, but know that Ralph Hassenhuttl's Saints will provide a stern examination of their title credentials.
Liverpool, of course, boast a few Southampton old boys in their ranks, and the atmosphere is likely to be hostile as the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane return to their former clubs.
Here, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of Friday's meeting...
Liverpool Injuries
Van Dijk will be available despite suffering a knock towards the end of the win over Spurs. The Dutchman has trained at Melwood this week and will continue his run of having started every league game this season.
Other than that, it looks like a clean bill of health for Klopp's side, who is getting players back at a crucial time.
Joe Gomez is back in full training, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Rhian Brewster are closing in on returns. Oxlade-Chamberlain is expected back in training this week.
Liverpool Suspensions
Liverpool do not have any suspended players for this game.
Liverpool Likely Line-Up
Yet again, the big question surrounds the midfield.
Klopp went with James Milner, Gini Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson against Spurs, but it is fair to say the trio failed to convince. Both Henderson and Milner were replaced before the end.
The option is to bring back Fabinho, who made an impact off the bench, while Adam Lallana and Naby Keita are also pushing for a start. Lallana, the former Southampton captain, would relish the chance to feature here.
In attack and defence, it will be 'as you were' for the Reds.
Southampton Team News
Danny Ings, on loan from Liverpool, is ineligible to face his parent club, while fellow striker Shane Long is a doubt due to a groin injury.
Michael Obafemi (hamstring) is out and both Jannik Vestergaard (groin) and Mario Lemina (abdominal) face late fitness tests.
TV Channel & Kick-Off Time
The game will kick off at 8pm UK time. It will be screened live on Sky Sports Main Event.
In the United States, the game can be watched live on television on NBC Sports, kick-off 3pm ET.
Best Opta Match Facts
-
Southampton are winless in their last five Premier League meetings with Liverpool (D2 L3), failing to score each time.
-
Liverpool have won their last three Premier League games against Southampton – they’ve never won four in a row against Saints in their league history.
-
Southampton have won five of their 10 Premier League games against Liverpool at St Mary’s – they’ve only beaten Everton more often at the ground in the competition (6).
-
This will be Southampton’s first top-flight home game on a Friday since December 1991 (1-1 vs Notts County) with all five of their such games in the Premier League coming away from home (W1 D2 L2).
-
Liverpool have won five of their last six Premier League games on a Friday (D1) since a 2-4 loss at Arsenal in April 2004.
-
Southampton are looking to win three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since May 2016 (a run of four).
-
Liverpool have conceded just nine goals in 16 away league games this season, the joint-fewest along with Man City. In fact, they’ve shipped more than once on one occasion on the road this season, in what was their only league defeat so far in 2018-19 (1-2 vs Man City).
-
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has scored in all three of his Premier League appearances against Southampton, netting four goals in total.
-
Mohamed Salah hasn’t scored in any of his last eight appearances in all competitions for Liverpool – his longest run without a goal since a run of 10 games with Roma between November 2015 and January 2016.
-
Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp won the only previous meeting between him and Southampton’s Ralph Hasenhüttl, with Klopp’s Borussia Dortmund beating VfR Aalen 4-1 in a German Cup match in October 2012.