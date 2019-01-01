Liverpool Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Huddersfield

Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League clash at Anfield on Friday

It promises to be some atmosphere at Anfield on Friday night, as play their penultimate home game of the season.

The Reds remain firmly in the hunt for the title after victory at Cardiff last weekend, and know that three wins from their final three fixtures will keep it that way until the very last whistle of the campaign - regardless of what do elsewhere.

Huddersfield, the league's bottom club, are not seen as a huge threat to Jurgen Klopp's side, but there can be no complacency from Liverpool with the margins so fine.

A solitary Mohamed Salah goal settled matters when the teams met at the John Smith's Stadium back in October.

Here, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of Friday's meeting...

Liverpool Injuries

Liverpool have no fresh injury concerns, and could welcome Dejan Lovren and Adam Lallana back after minor issues.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is likely to feature for the Under-23s against Blackburn at Anfield on Sunday, as he closes in on a first-team return.

Liverpool Suspensions

Liverpool do not have any suspended players for this game.

Liverpool Likely Line-Up

Klopp may feel that this fixture offers a chance for gentle rotation, especially given the forthcoming semi-final with .

Joe Gomez, who has appeared as a substitute in Liverpool's last two games, could be handed a start - most likely at the expense of Trent Alexander-Arnold at right back.

In midfield, Klopp may choose to bring in either Fabinho or James Milner to replace Jordan Henderson and/or Gini Wijnaldum. His front three is likely to remain unchanged, meaning disappointment for the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi.

Huddersfield Team News

The already-relegated Terriers could be missing striker Laurent Depoitre, who has a foot injury.

Midfielder Adama Diakhaby (hamstring) will be assessed.

TV Channel & Kick-Off Time

The game will kick off at 8pm BST. It will be screened live on Sky Sports Main Event. In the United States, the game can be watched live on television on NBC Sports, kick-off 3pm ET.

