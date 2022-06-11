The Celeste cited 'health reasons' for the 22-year-old's absence from the friendly

Darwin Nunez was removed from Uruguay's matchday squad on Saturday as the Benfica star inches nearer to a move to Liverpool.

The Celeste take on Panama in Montevideo's Estadio Centenario as part of their ongoing World Cup preparations.

But they will have to do without their young striker, who is expected to clinch a £75 million ($94m) transfer to Anfield in the coming days.

Why did Uruguay leave out Nunez?

Uruguay offered no explanation aside for "health reasons" for Nunez's exclusion against Panama, along with Agustin Canobbio, Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin.

Darwin Nunez was left out of Uruguay's squad to play Panama 🧐 pic.twitter.com/d9bWtMf6La — GOAL News (@GoalNews) June 11, 2022

Gimenez and Canobbio were already injury doubts for the Celeste, while Godin, reportedly on the verge of a move to Argentina with Velez Sarsfield, has been struggling as of late with his own physical problems.

Nunez's absence, however, appears to be related to his imminent Liverpool switch, in order to avoid any last-minute complications owing to injury.

When will Nunez move to Liverpool?

Most recent reports suggest that the Uruguayan will soon be heading to Anfield.

With a verbal agreement struck between Liverpool and Benfica, all that remains is for Nunez to complete the transfer formalities and sign for the Premier League and Champions League runners-up.

Article continues below

That could happened as soon as Monday, the day Nunez and his agents are supposedly planning to travel to Liverpool.

Once on Merseyside he will undergo a medical and sign a five-year contract, while Sadio Mane is expected to move to Bayern Munich this summer, freeing up a space in the Reds' star-studded forward line that also boasts Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz.

Further reading