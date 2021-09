Liverpool starlet Elliott stretchered off after horror injury at Leeds

The England youth international was brought down just shy of the hour mark at Elland Road and required extensive medical attention

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott had to be stretchered from the field during the Reds' Premier League clash with Leeds United after suffering a serious ankle injury following a tackle from Pascal Struijk.

The England youth international was brought down just shy of the hour mark at Elland Road and required extensive medical attention from staff on the scene before he was removed from the pitch.

Struijk was dismissed with a straight red card by referee Craig Pawson, with Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp revealing after the game Elliott had dislocated his ankle.

What happened?

With Liverpool leading 2-0 in West Yorkshire thanks to goals either side of half-time from Mohamed Salah - who brought up a century of Premier League strikes - and Fabinho, Elliott set off down the right flank in pursuit of a long ball.

Leeds defender Struijk tracked him down close to the halfway mark and came in with a low flying challenge that left the Reds starlet on the ground.

Players from both sides waved on medical staff from the technical areas directly in front of the incident before Pawson had even brought play to a halt.

Medics continued to attend to Elliott while players from both sides mingled, before Pawson dismissed Struijk for his challenge - with television broadcasts studiously avoiding any replay of the incident.

What was said?

Speaking to Sky Sports after a 3-0 win for his team, Klopp spoke about the extent of Elliott's injury.

"It is a bad injury, ankle," Klopp said. "I heard it was dislocated and we could put it back. He's now in the hospital so we have to wait.

"He played again an incredible game, he's an incredible player, and now he's out.

"We have to be there and we will be there, we will play football without him but we will wait for him as well, because he is a top top player."

Virgil van Dijk also sent his best wishes to his team-mate.

"First and foremost, all our thoughts and prayers are going to Harvey," Van Dijk said. "Hopefully he recovers quickly and as good as possible from it. Obviously we have no idea what the diagnosis is at the moment, but it looked bad."

Teenager's superb start brought to halt

At first glance, Elliott's injury is unlikely to allow him to return to action any time soon, and the 18-year-old may well face the prospect of no football until 2022 at the earliest now.

It is a sharp blow for both player and club, coming only a matter of weeks after the teenager had established himself as a key part of Klopp's plans for the upcoming campaign.

Having spent last term on loan with Blackburn Rovers to gain more match experience, Harvey had featured in all four of Liverpool's top-flight games this season, including the trip to Leeds.

During that time, his performances have caught the eye, earning approval for his turns alongside more experienced faces in the Reds' squad - but now, he likely faces a long road back to first-team action.

