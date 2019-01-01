Liverpool star Shaqiri wants to stay at 'best club in Europe'

The Switzerland international insists he is happy at Anfield despite not playing a part in the Champions League final win over Tottenham

Xherdan Shaqiri says he is determined to stay at despite having to settle for a backup role at the newly-crowned European champions .

The international played 90 minutes just seven times in his debut season at Anfield – though one of those occasions was the stunning 4-0 win over Barcelona.

With Mo Salah occupying his preferred spot on the right wing, Shaqiri knew he would face a tough task dislodging him from the starting XI when he signed, and he is happy to be part of the squad.

"I'm at Liverpool FC, the best club in Europe,” Shaqiri told Goal and SPOX .

"The manager has many good options and has to decide who can play. I knew before my transfer that the competition here is very tough.

"I have a long-term contract and I definitely will stay."

Having signed from relegated Stoke City for £13.5 million ($17m) last summer, Shaqiri took to his role as an impact sub and contributed match-winning goals and assists against and Huddersfield, finishing the campaign with six goals and five assists in all competitions.

One of those assists came in the victory – it was from his cross that Georginio Wijnaldum rose to head Liverpool level in the tie.

It was his first European involvement since the group stage defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, but a vital one nonetheless and he is delighted to have played a part in bringing a sixth European Cup to Merseyside.

"It's a special moment for me standing here with the gold medal again," he said.

"I'm just proud and happy. I think I contributed my part to the title."

Shaqiri, 27, is contracted at Liverpool until 2023, and given his ability to provide a different threat from the bench it seems unlikely that Jurgen Klopp would be keen to lose him.

He now has a second medal to add to his title with in 2013, and will be looking to add a second Club World Cup win as Liverpool travel to in December.

Before then, though, he turns his attention to international duty as Switzerland travel to the Nations League finals to play on Wednesday.

If he can help his side to victory, he would likely come up against some Liverpool team-mates in the final, with and the doing battle on Thursday.