Liverpool star Mohamed Salah shortlisted for PFA Fans' Player of the Month

The Egyptian winger helped the Reds win all their league games with his fine goalscoring run in April

forward has been nominated for the PFA Fans' Player of the Month award for the third time this season.

The 26-year-old scored four goals in four league outings for Jurgen Klopp’s side in April as they push for their first title since 1990.

Salah grabbed a goal a piece in Liverpool's win over and before notching a brace in their 5-0 thrashing of .

Article continues below

The international previously clinched the award in December and January. He is up against ’s Lucas Digne, ’s Ayoze Perez, Fulhams’s Sergio Rico, ’s Jamie Vardy and ’s Bernardo Silva for April's recognition by the PFA.

The two-time African Footballer of the Year will hope to replicate his awe-inspiring form when host the rest of the continent for the 2019 .

The Pharaohs have been placed in Group A against , Zimbabwe and DR Congo.