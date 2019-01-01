‘Liverpool soaring above perch Fergie knocked them off’ – Fowler expecting title triumph

The former striker has hailed the progress overseen by Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, with the Reds back above Manchester United in the pecking order

are “soaring” above the perch former boss Sir Alex Ferguson took great satisfaction in knocking them from, says Reds legend Robbie Fowler.

Those at Anfield were once the dominant force in English football, with a succession of legendary coaches overseeing eras of unrivalled success.

Ferguson turned those tables by creating a dynasty at Old Trafford, with the Scot happy to admit that he prided himself on removing Liverpool from the top of the tree.

United are now the most decorated side on a domestic stage, with arch-rivals seeing their wait for top-flight title glory stretched to 30 years.

Jurgen Klopp intends to bring that to a close in 2020, with Fowler revelling in a reversal in fortune for the holders and a Red Devils squad stuck in a state of flux.

The iconic former striker told The Mirror: “It’s not just a question of reclaiming its place on the perch Fergie talked about – the Liver bird is soaring.

“For the generation of fans who have never seen Liverpool win the title, there is a sense that Jurgen is giving the club its pride back.

“To reach the Champions League final two years running is not down to luck. You don’t come back from a three-goal deficit against in a semi-final by just hoping the noise of Anfield will frighten them and the cards will fall your way.

“He knows what he is doing. He understands the touchstone for success is straight from Bill Shankly’s philosophy: He wants to make the people happy.

“That means playing the right way – whether it’s called rock and roll football, heavy metal football or whatever – with a work ethic that gives his team a realistic chance of winning. He recognises that success on the pitch has to be earned and is not a God-given right.

“Liverpool have always won stuff, or been in contention for trophies, but when you think of the Klopp era – and how close they came to the title last season – all of a sudden it makes you realise that when I played, we never really came close.

“Now they have a genuine chance of being champions for the first time in 30 years. It’s not over by a long chalk – there are 26 games to go – but eight points is a big gap. This is Liverpool’s time.”

