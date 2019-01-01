'Liverpool should be enjoying title race' - Milner expecting more twists and turns

The experienced Reds star knows how difficult it is to get over the line and is continuing to take positives from back-to-back draws for the leaders

Liverpool “should be enjoying” the twists and turns of a Premier League title race, says James Milner, with there the promise of plenty more to come.

The table-topping Reds have allowed the chasing pack to close in over the course of their last two outings, with a lead at the summit cut to three points.

Back-to-back 1-1 draws with Leicester and West Ham have left Liverpool in a position where they could be toppled from their lofty perch if Manchester City beat Everton on Wednesday.

It has been suggested that nerves are beginning to show at Anfield, as Jurgen Klopp’s side seek to bring an end to a 29-year wait for top-flight glory.

Milner, though, has seen it all before and has called on those around him to embrace the challenges which lie ahead, telling talkSPORT: “I’ve been fortunate enough to win titles and I have been unfortunate enough to get relegated as well.

“So, I’ve experienced it and these are the things you should be enjoying. There’s a long way to go and a lot can happen.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if the league lead changes hands a couple of times before the end of the season.

“We’ve just got to take care of our business. The last couple of games we haven’t played that well, but we’re still picking up points and that is a positive that we’re not losing games.

“There’s plenty we can improve on – which is nice. The preparation hasn’t been great with injuries.

“But I think as a squad we are dealing with that well and Ads [Lallana] has come in and done really well tonight, looked good on the ball. He’s a quality player so it’s good to get him minutes.

“Hopefully, we can get a few more bodies back and push on.”

Milner helped to get Liverpool off to the best possible start against West Ham on Monday, as he teed up Sadio Mane for the opening goal inside 22 minutes at the London Stadium.

He had strayed into an offside position when collecting a clever flick from Adam Lallana, but the 33-year-old believes such decisions have a tendency to even themselves out over the course of a season.

The former England international added: “I thought I might have been offside, but obviously you play to the whistle.

“I think Mo [Salah] had one after that where he looked on to me so they even out.

“There’s going to be times this season where goals are scored against us which are offside and you get that luck sometimes, but other times you don’t.”

Liverpool, who may find themselves in second spot by the time they next take to the field, will be looking to get back to winning ways when they play host to Bournemouth on Saturday.