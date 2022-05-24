Liverpool’s Salah warns Real Madrid in four-word message ahead of Champions League final

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has sent a warning message to Real Madrid as they prepare to face off in the Champions League final in Paris on Saturday.

This comes after Liverpool were beaten to the Premier League title by Manchester City on the weekend.

During the final day of the season, it was City, who carried the day after beating Aston Villa 3-2 to top the 20-team table with 93 points, one point ahead of Liverpool, who also won their final fixture of the season, 3-1 against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield.

This is what Salah wrote on social media a day after receiving closure in the Premier League title race.

“We’re not done yet,” Salah wrote on his Twitter handle ahead of the final showdown in Paris.

Salah’s comments come just a day after Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde hit out at the African player for lacking respect for the opponent’s badge.

Valverde was referring to Salah’s comment on social media, where he said the Reds “have a score to settle” with the La Liga champions in the Champions League final.

“Obviously they are words that everyone can take however they want. I’m his opponent and it’s like disrespecting the Real Madrid badge, the players,” the 23-year-old Uruguay star said.

“The only thing we must do is give our best, try to show why we're in the final, and let's hope we can give another trophy to the fans and to Real Madrid.”

After beating Villarreal 5-2 on aggregate to book their place in the final, Salah took to his social media pages to reveal his desire to play Los Blancos in the final instead of their semi-final opponents Manchester City, hoping to avenge the 3-1 defeat to the same opponents in 2018 final in Kyiv.

While Liverpool strolled past the Yellow Submarine, Real Madrid reached the final after a 6-5 aggregate victory over Manchester City.