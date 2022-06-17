The former Gunners midfielder believes the Lion of Teranga did everything well in the completed campaign and should be considered for the award

Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira believes versatile Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane should be considered for the Ballon d'Or.

The Reds star, who played a vital role to help Senegal win their maiden Africa Cup of Nations title and seal their place in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, is among the candidates for the prestigious individual award.

The Crystal Palace manager insists the 30-year-old has everything needed for the modern attacker and is industrious on the pitch.

"Sadio Mane is part of the new generation of attackers who know how to do everything," Vieira told Wiw Sport.

"He scores goals, he knows how to defend, he knows how to run in depth. He is a hard worker in the field. He is one of the modern attackers. For me, he should be considered for the Ballon d'Or.

"He is one of those great players who can win it. I saw him every weekend in the Premier League and for me he is one of the great European strikers."

Mane has been linked with a move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich after six successful seasons with Liverpool. The 1998 World Cup winner, with France, has commented on the potential transfer.

"I think he has his head on his shoulders to make the best decision," Vieira continued.

"Should he stay or go? It's up to him to make that decision. But he is a player that I admire in relation to his talent as a footballer, but also in relation to his talent as a man."

Last season, Mane played a vital role in helping Liverpool win the League Cup and the FA Cup.

The Lion of Teranga also helped Jurgen Klopp side finish second, behind Manchester City, in the race for the Premier League title.

The Merseyside team also reached the final of the Uefa Champions League where they lost by a solitary goal to La Liga champions Real Madrid.