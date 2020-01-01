Liverpool ‘always’ Gerrard’s team but Reds legend in no rush to leave Rangers

The Anfield icon admits his boyhood club will always be “special” to him, amid talk of a possible return as manager, but he has a job to do in Glasgow

Steven Gerrard admits “ will always be my team”, but the boss is in no rush to leave a role in and return to Anfield in a managerial capacity.

The Reds legend continues to see a retracing of his steps to Merseyside mooted after stepping into a prominent coaching post at Ibrox.

Impressive progress has been made with the Gers, with Gerrard’s efforts having earned him a new contract through to 2024.

That deal mirrors that of current Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who has suggested that he will walk away once his agreement comes to a close.

Gerrard is seeing a career path mapped out for him, with many of the opinion that he will be taken back to familiar surroundings once a vacancy opens up.

Said speculation continues to be taken with a pinch of salt, with there nothing to discuss as long as Klopp is overseeing trophy challenges with the Reds.

Gerrard is eager to point out that he is giving no thought to an emotional homecoming right now, with his focus locked on events in Glasgow.

He told talkSPORT: “Liverpool will always be my team, I don’t think anyone would argue against me with that.

“I was there for many, many years, all the way through and I had a good career there. I’ve supported them from the day I left and I’ll always support them and back them.

“The fans make a club and the fans at Liverpool are special, they always have been with me and that’s where we get our connection from.

“But this is the start for me at Rangers now, we’re two years in and I’m hungry to continue there.

“My relationship with Rangers is strong and it’s growing, of course it’s got a place in my heart.

“I knew Rangers was a top club from the outside, and I was lucky to get the opportunity to go up there.

“Was it a bit early to get a job of that size? Of course! But they’ve given me an opportunity to try and learn on the job and I know I haven’t got everything right and I’ve made some mistakes along the way, but I think there was an openness that would be the case.

“ have been a good side for a long time, I think you have to admit that, and that’s the challenge.

“But one thing is for sure we will continue to push as hard as we can to try and break their dominance.

“The thought of bringing some success to the club because of what the fans have been through before I even arrived, that is a big buzz for me and something I’ll be striving as hard as I can for.”