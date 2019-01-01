Liverpool receive three Bundesliga approaches for £25m-rated Grujic

Hertha Berlin, Werder Bremen and Eintracht Frankfurt are all keen on signing the 23-year-old midfielder this summer after impressing for the former

have received approaches from and , as well as from the , for midfielder Marko Grujic.

The Serbian international impressed during a season on loan with , and Goal understands the outfit are keen to extend that for a second campaign.

Grujic would welcome the chance to remain in the German capital, but Hertha will face competition from both and , who have expressed an interest in signing the 23-year-old.

Frankfurt would welcome a permanent deal for Grujic, and have the funds to secure it having recently sold striker Luka Jovic to Real Madrid.

Liverpool believe they will be able to command a fee in excess of £25 million ($32m) for a player who made 23 appearances for Hertha this term.

An unnamed Premier League club have also enquired about the possibility of signing Grujic, who has played 14 times for Liverpool’s first team, while could make a move if, as expected, Rodri leaves for either or .

The Reds will allow Ben Woodburn to leave on loan, with Championship side Athletic among those interested. had been favourites to sign the international, but the departure of manager Nigel Adkins has changed the landscape in that regard.

Both Herbie Kane and Ovie Ejaria are expected to join Woodburn in the Championship next season, with and having enquired about Kane, who spent a productive campaign with Doncaster Rovers in League One. are also in the race.

Ejaria, meanwhile, is likely to return to Reading, where he spent the second half of last season. The 21-year-old is also interesting .

Liverpool will allow two other youngsters, Taiwo Awoniyi and Anderson Arroyo, to train with Jurgen Klopp’s first-team at Melwood during pre-season.

Nigerian striker Awoniyi scored 10 goals at Belgian side Mouscron during the second half of the campaign, following a difficult spell at Gent. He has attracted interest from a host of clubs, notably .

Article continues below

Colombian full-back Arroyo also joined Gent last summer, but failed to make a single senior appearance.

The 19-year-old has been at the Under-20 World Cup in recently, helping his country to the quarter-finals, where they were beaten by .

Finally, goalkeeper Kamil Grabara is set to depart on loan once he is finished with Poland at the European U21 Championships in . The 20-year-old finished the season with Danish side Aarhus, and has interest from and Germany, among others.