Liverpool qualify for next season's Champions League after beating Norwich - if Man City's European ban is upheld

The Reds are closing in on the Premier League title after stretching their winning streak to 17 games

have sealed their place in next season's through their 1-0 win over Norwich on Saturday, assuming 's suspension from the competition is upheld.

Sadio Mane's strike 78 minutes into the tie sealed the three points for the Reds, who are now on 76 points after just 26 matches – a record tally at this stage in the history of Europe's top five leagues.

Jurgen Klopp's team are now 25 points ahead of nearest rivals City, though the defending champions have a game in hand.

Pep Guardiola's team have been given a two-year suspension from UEFA competition after they were found guilty of breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

The defending champions will appeal the decision, but as it stands the last Champions League qualification spot will be given to the team that finishes fifth in the English top-flight if City were to finish in the top four.

Only five wins separate Liverpool from a first trophy in 30 years, but they are already secure of their place in Europe's premier competition next term.

In order for Liverpool to be deprived of a place in the competition next term, they would have to lose all of their remaining 12 games, while would need to collect 35 points or more, would need to win all of their remaining games while drastically improving their goal difference figure, and the Court of Arbitration for Sport would have to overturn City's suspension.

As well as booking a spot in Europe, the Merseyside club also equalled a club record winning streak on Saturday, as they have been victorious in each of their last 17 games in the league.

The reigning continental champions are now just one short of the all-time English top-flight record which Man City set between August and December 2017.

Now unbeaten in their last 43 top-flight games, they need just six more wins to match the 49-match record set by 's Invincibles team of 2003-04.

Liverpool's next game is against in the last-16 of the Champions League on Tuesday and they return to domestic action the following Monday with a game at home to West Ham.