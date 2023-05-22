Liverpool left fuming! Reds contact PGMOL over controversial decisions in Aston Villa draw that left Champions League dream in tatters

Liverpool have written to the refereeing governing body asking for an explanation for controversial decisions during their match against Aston Villa.

Liverpool unhappy with referee decisions

Argue Gakpo goal should have stood

Result likely deprives them of Champions League

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw at Anfield on Saturday, all but confirming that they will miss out on a place in the Champions League next season. The Reds are unhappy with some of the calls made by the officials in the game, according to The Telegraph, including Cody Gakpo's goal which was disallowed after a VAR review because of a deflection off of Ezri Konsa. They have also asked for clarification on why Tyrone Mings was not sent off for a high challenge on Gakpo earlier in the game.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The club have written to the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) to ask why such decisions were made, arguing that Konsa intentionally played the ball which fell for Virgil van Dijk to tee up Gakpo and that Mings deserved more than a yellow card for his tackle.

Villa were in the lead for much of the game, having taken a 27th-minute lead through Jacob Ramsey. Liverpool managed to salvage a draw thanks to a late strike from Roberto Firmino, but they were unable to get the three points they needed.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The result leaves them three points behind Manchester United and Newcastle, who occupy fourth and third respectively and both have a game in hand, heading into the final round of fixtures. They each need just one point to ensure they qualify for next season's Champions League at Liverpool's expense.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Jurgen Klopp's side complete their Premier League season on Sunday when they visit Southampton.