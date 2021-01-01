Liverpool on worst run without a goal since 2005 after Man Utd stalemate

Jurgen Klopp's side have not registered in their last three outings in the league - a first for the club in over a decade and a half

have failed to score in three straight games for the first time since March 2005 after drawing a blank in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp's side went into the match at Anfield trailing first-place United by three points and exited the game in the same spot after neither side could find the net.

The defending champions now sit in third place after 18 matches, trailing second-place Leicester by one point after the Foxes defeated 2-0 on Saturday.

Following a dominant Premier League title run last season, Klopp's side are now just the third defending champions to go three consecutive matches without scoring, following in 1998-99 and Leicester in 2016-17.

Liverpool have now gone four consecutive league matches without a victory, managing to score just one goal across those games.

Following a 7-0 rout of on December 19, Klopp's men have posted a 1-1 draw with , a scoreless draw against Newcastle, a 1-0 defeat to Southampton and Sunday's scoreless draw against United.

3 – Liverpool have failed to score in three straight @premierleague games for the first time since March 2005, whilst they are only the third different reigning PL champion to do so after Arsenal in 1998-99 & Leicester in 2016-17. Defused. #LIVMNU pic.twitter.com/xgtAZAcCrz — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 17, 2021

Liverpool did extend their incredible unbeaten league run at Anfield with Sunday's draw, as they have now gone 68 Premier League games without defeat since falling 2-1 to Crystal Palace in April 2017.

But another impressive run came to an end on Sunday, as United held Liverpool scoreless in a league home match for the first time since did so in October 2018 – snapping a run of 42 straight games with a goal.

For United, the draw at Anfield will go down as a positive result as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side continue a strong run of league form, having last tasted Premier League defeat on November 1 against Arsenal.

United have particularly thrived away from home, and are now unbeaten in their last 16 away matches in the Premier League (W12 D4).

The Red Devils are now just one game away from equalling their Premier League record for unbeaten away matches, having put together a streak of 17 games that ended in September 1999.