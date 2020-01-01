Liverpool, Man Utd & Man City learn fates in FA Cup Fourth Round draw

With a number of replays still to be played, the Premier League's biggest teams have been kept apart following an enthralling third round

The draw has been made for the fourth round of the , with holders facing and the big sides kept apart.

will travel to or Shrewsbury and visit Hull, while and still have replays to negotiate after third-round draws.

If they get past , Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United will travel to the winner of v Tranmere, while Spurs would head to if they beat .

Click here for the FA Cup fourth-round draw in full.

The fourth-round fixtures will take place between Friday, January 24 and Monday, January 27 once the final 32 teams have been confirmed.

Newcastle and Watford are the other Premier League teams held to replays by lower-league opposition, while 13-time winners face Championship promotion chasers Leeds directly after the draw on Monday night for the chance to play Bournemouth in the next round.

Winning clubs will collect £180,000 ($240k) from the FA Prize Fund, as well as progressing to the last 16.

Pep Guardiola looks to be going all-out for the FA Cup amid a difficult season at the Etihad, after fielding a strong side for their 4-1 win at home to Port Vale.

Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, opted to rotate heavily but was rewarded by a superb performance from his youthful side, as they embarrassed a full-strength Everton side in their derby clash.

Spurs and Jose Mourinho were similarly at full-strength - minus the injured Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris - but could only draw at a Middlesbrough side managed by their former defender Jonathan Woodgate.

The FA Cup has had four different winners in the last four years. City are the current holders with Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United also enjoying success in recent years.

Watford/Tranmere v Wolves/Manchester United

v Chelsea

Southampton v Middlesbrough/Tottenham

v

Bournemouth v Arsenal/Leeds

Northampton Town v

v Leicester

v

Reading/Blackpool v Cardiff/Carlisle

West Ham v

v Norwich

Bristol Rovers/Coventry City v Birmingham

Manchester City v Fulham

Article continues below

Rochdale/Newcastle v Oxford United

Portsmouth v Barnsley

Bristol City/Shrewsbury v Liverpool