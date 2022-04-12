Liverpool or Manchester City? Which Premier League title challenger has the toughest run-in

Chris Burton
Two of the best teams on the planet are battling it out for the right to be crowned champions of England in 2021-22

The Premier League is widely regarded as one of the most competitive and entertaining divisions in world football, with the 2021-22 campaign delivering more drama as Manchester City and Liverpool play out a thrilling title race.

Two of the best sides on the planet are clinging to dreams that this will once again be their year, with the top-flight crown in England having headed to either Etihad Stadium or Anfield in each of the last four seasons.

Pep Guardiola’s side hold a narrow advantage with seven games left, but Jurgen Klopp’s team are ready to pounce. Who has the toughest run-in? GOAL takes a look…

Who has the toughest run-in?

Manchester City have secured domestic dominance in three of the last four campaigns and remain in the hunt for FA Cup and Champions League honours alongside their Premier League title bid.

Man City's remaining league fixtures:

Date

Opponent

H/A

Apr 20

Brighton

H

Apr 23

Watford

H

Apr 30

Leeds

A

May 8

Newcastle

H

May 15

West Ham

A

May 22

Aston Villa

H

TBD

Wolves

A

Liverpool brought a 30-year wait for top-flight glory to a close in 2020 and could go on to complete a historic quadruple this season if another league crown can be landed alongside Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Champions League honours.

Liverpool's remaining league fixtures:

Date

Opponent

H/A

Apr 19

Man Utd

H

Apr 24

Everton

H

Apr 30

Newcastle

A

May 7

Tottenham

H

May 10

Aston Villa

A

May 15

Southampton

A

May 22

Wolves

H

Average league standing of run-in opponents

Guardiola’s troops have five games to come against sides that currently sit in the bottom-half of the table.

Watford and Leeds may still have plenty to play for by the time they face the Citizens as they find themselves locked in relegation battles, while Wolves and West Ham are pushing hard for European qualification at the opposite end of the division.

Opponent

Current league position

Brighton

11

Watford

19

Leeds

16

Newcastle

15

West Ham

6

Aston Villa

12

Wolves

8

Average

12.6

Liverpool are about to embark on a run that will see an FA Cup semi-final showdown with City at Wembley followed by a visit from arch-rivals Manchester United, a derby with Everton, a trip to rejuvenated Newcastle and a home clash with top-four hopefuls Tottenham.

Opponent

Current league position

Man Utd

7

Everton

17

Newcastle

15

Tottenham

4

Aston Villa

12

Southampton

14

Wolves

8

Average

11

Average points return of run-in opponents

For City, Brighton and Watford have only taken four points apiece from their last six games and are woefully out of form.

Aston Villa have not fared much better of late, while Leeds, Wolves, Newcastle and even sixth-placed West Ham have been struggling for consistency over recent weeks and are hardly firing on all cylinders.

Opponent

Current points tally

Brighton

37

Watford

22

Leeds

33

Newcastle

34

West Ham

51

Aston Villa

36

Wolves

49

Average

37.4

When it comes to Liverpool, they will feel that a meeting with out-of-sorts United is arriving at a good time with the Red Devils taking only eight points from the last 18 on offer.

Everton, Southampton and Aston Villa have all been scratching around for form, as have Newcastle, with top four-hopefuls Tottenham – who have won five of their last six and four in a row – the most serious threat to the Reds.

Opponent

Current points tally

Man Utd

51

Everton

28

Newcastle

34

Tottenham

57

Aston Villa

36

Southampton

36

Wolves

49

Average

41.6