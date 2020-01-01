Liverpool & Man City-linked Koulibaly dismisses exit rumours & says he could end career at Napoli

The Senegal international insists he is 100 per cent focused on his duties at Stadio San Paolo amid ongoing speculation over his future

Rumoured and target Kalidou Koulibaly has played down rumours of a summer move away from .

Koulibaly has been a solid presence in the heart of Napoli's defence since his arrival at Stadio San Paolo from in 2014.

The 29-year-old has racked up 239 appearances for the club in all competitions, including 27 this season, emerging as one of the top centre-backs in Europe in the process.

The international has been tipped to undertake a new challenge away from Naples this summer, with and among those being credited with an interest in his services.

Liverpool and City have also been strongly linked with Koulibaly, who still has three years left to run on his current contract at Napoli.

The highly-rated defender has now come out to address ongoing speculation over his future, revealing that he has yet to sit down with the top officials at Stadio San Paolo to discuss a potential transfer.

Koulibaly also admitted that he would be open to seeing out his playing days at the club, telling Gazzetta dello Sport: "In football, you never know what happens. I never spoke to Napoli about leaving. If we have to find a solution, we will find it, but I have never talked about the transfer market.

"I also read in the newspapers about my future. But I only want to think about playing, I am 100 per cent [committed to] Napoli and it bothers me to be linked, every day, to this or that European club.

"We will see what the president (Aurelio De Laurentiis) will decide and if he proposes to extend my contract, that would allow me to end my career here.

"At the moment, I still have a three-year contract and I am not thinking of anything else but Napoli."

Pressed further on the possibility of retiring at Napoli, Koulibaly responded: "I wouldn't say no. But I don't want to deceive anyone. We know how things are in football. Maybe you say you stay for life and then you are sold.

"So I tell the fans that I will give 200-300 per cent while I wear this shirt. I have a special relationship with the people of Naples, a pure feeling."

The Senegalese star will be back in contention for a place in Gennaro Gattuso's starting XI when Napoli play host to Milan on Sunday.