Liverpool legend Smith passes away at 74
Liverpool legend Tommy Smith has passed away at age 74 after a five year battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, his family have confirmed.
Smith, nicknamed the “Anfield Iron” spent 18 years with
The club put out a statement on their official Twitter account which reads: “We’re deeply saddened by the passing of our former captain Tommy Smith, aged 74.
“The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Tommy’s family and many friends.
“Rest in peace, the Anfield Iron.”
The former defender played for the Reds first team from 1962-78, winning four First Division titles, two FA Cups, a European Cup and two UEFA Cups during his prestigious career.
Featuring under Anfield legend Bill Shankly, Smith played in 638 games for Liverpool, good for eighth
Smith joined the club first as part of the Anfield groundstaff and then as part of Liverpool’s
.@kennethdalglish pays tribute to club legend Tommy Smith. pic.twitter.com/7QXdXFHIxo— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 12, 2019
But his breakthrough into the team did not come until the 64-65, which saw him play in 25 league games and culminated with the Reds’ first FA Cup victory.
Arguably his biggest goal came toward the end of his run with Liverpool, as he scored the winner in the 1977 European Cup final over Borussia Monchengladbach.
In addition to
Following the end of his time at Liverpool, Smith returned to the United States and NASL to play a year with the Los Angeles Aztecs, which also saw him act as a player/coach for part of the season.
Smith then closed out his playing career with Swansea City, helping the club achieve promotion from the Third Division.
Despite his success for Liverpool, Smith played just once for the England national team.
Smith spent a brief period coaching following his playing
He is survived by a daughter, a son and four grandchildren.