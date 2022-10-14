Liverpool boss Klopp explains why 'special' Haaland is the world's best striker as he compares Man City star to Ibrahimovic

Jurgen Klopp says Erling Haaland's is the world's best striker as the Liverpool boss looks to stop the Manchester City man this weekend.

Haaland already has 20 goals this season

City star was rested in midweek

Klopp compares Norwegian to Ibrahimovic

WHAT HAPPENED? Speaking at a press conference ahead of Liverpool's meeting with Manchester City this weekend, Klopp explained why Haaland's all-round skillset made him "special" among centre-forwards. He compared the City star to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but suggested he had not seen a striker quite so complete at such a young age.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked by GOAL if he could compare Haaland to anyone, Klopp said: "That close? Maybe not, but there were other tall, physical, technical strikers. Maybe not exactly the same. Zlatan, who is exceptional, is tall for example.

"For Erling the thing is that he combines so many things. It's rare that you have that. His finishing skills are obviously exceptional but he moves really smart, and that makes him tricky. You only can use speed if you use it in a smart way. Just running is not helpful. You have to get the ball, you have to be patient enough not to run off side, stuff like this. The package makes it special, for sure."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland has taken the Premier League by storm since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. The Norwegian has 15 goals in nine league appearances and 20 in all competitions, scoring in each of his last 11 club games. He was an unused substitute for City's Champions League draw in Copenhagen on Tuesday night.

DID YOU KNOW? The only team to stop Haaland scoring in club football this season is Bournemouth, though the Cherries were still beaten 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium in August.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds will be looking to give their season a much-needed boost by stopping Haaland and City at Anfield on Sunday (4pm UK time).