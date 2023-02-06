Liverpool midfielder Keita 'on verge' of summer exit with contract extension unlikely

Naby Keita is unlikely to sign a new contract at Liverpool and looks braced for a summer exit.

Keita 'on verge' of summer exit

Out of contract at end of season

'Many clubs' interested in midfielder

WHAT HAPPENED? As Liverpool continue to stutter and stall, a summer rebuild begins to look like more of a necessity. That could be facilitated with the departure of big names, one being Keita. Sky Sports Germany of report that he is 'on the verge' of leaving for free in the summer, when his Liverpool contract expires.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report claims that he will not join Turkish giants Galatasaray, who had been linked with a move, while the prospect of heading back to Germany isn't ruled out. The Guinean was subject to speculation last summer which manager Jurgen Klopp was keen to shut down, but with his contract now running out and the Reds in dire straights, his departure looks more likely.

GOAL understands that once January passed it was always very likely Keita would be allowed to leave Anfield, with talks over a new deal going quiet a while ago.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Keita has been on the fringes of the starting XI and unable to ever nail down a spot as a regular since moving from RB Leipzig in 2018, but has found himself a somewhat more consistent option for Klopp in recent weeks with the German manager at a loss at how to curb a poor run of form. Winless so far in 2023, Keita played 65 minutes in their 3-0 defeat to Wolves.

He remains one of several players tipped to potentially move on at the end of the season.

WHAT NEXT? Following yet another defeat that leaves them 10th in the Premier League, Liverpool next face a visit to Goodison Park for the Merseyside derby, with Sean Dyche's Everton having just beaten league leaders Arsenal.