Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Andy Robertson will likely need to undergo surgery after the Liverpool defender injured his shoulder against Spain.

Robertson got injured while away on international duty

Clattered against Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon

Will undergo surgery on his shoulder

WHAT HAPPENED? The full-back picked up a nasty shoulder injury during Scotland's Euro 2024 qualifier with Spain after he clashed with shot-stopper Unai Simon. Robertson had to be taken off immediately following the collision and he made his way out of the pitch with his arm in a makeshift sling.

Following scans and tests, the medical team has suggested that the player should undergo surgery which is likely to keep him out for an indefinite period.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think the decision will go towards surgery. A little chance we can try without but all experts say surgery will be the best for the long term and that means he's out for a while. We don't know exactly how long," Klopp told reporters before facing Everton.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, Liverpool might be boosted with the return of Cody Gakpo who missed the last two matches before the international break after he picked up a knee injury against Tottenham, a match that was riddled with VAR controversy after Luis Diaz's goal was wrongly disallowed.

"Gakpo trained once with the team so we will have to see how it goes for tomorrow," Klopp informed.

Meanwhile, Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago Alcantara, and Ben Doak remain sidelined as they continue their recovery from their respective injuries.

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool return to action against Everton in the Merseyside derby on Saturday at Anfield.