Liverpool's Jude Bellingham alternative? Reds open talks with Borussia Monchengladbach star Manu Kone

Liverpool have reportedly set their sights on Borussia Monchengladbach star Manu Kone after missing out on Jude Bellingham.

Liverpool were vying for Bellingham

Left the race as he was deemed too expensive

Shifted focus to Gladbach star Kone

WHAT HAPPENED? When Jurgen Klopp was asked about Liverpool's failed pursuit of Bellingham, he admitted that certain things are simply "not possible" for the Reds this summer and compared the situation to a five-year-old demanding a Ferrari for Christmas. Since then, the Reds have been linked with several midfielders, and now, according to Sport BILD, the Merseyside club have held transfer talks with Borussia Monchengladbach officials over a move for Kone, who is being viewed as an alternative to Bellingham.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool's new sporting director Jorg Schmadtke is said to be handling the situation and is leading the negotiations with Gladbach, who are demanding €40-45million (£34-38m) for the Frenchman as he is contracted to them until 2025, while the Bundesliga outfit having the option to extend the deal by a further 12 months. Despite struggling to make an impact under Daniel Farke, the Premier League outfit thinks that Kone's reading of play and ability to break through the lines would make him a valuable asset.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Liverpool have also been linked with Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister, Chelsea star Mason Mount and Nice's Khephren Thuram over possible moves to Anfield. Klopp is looking to completely overhaul his midfield ahead of next season with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner leaving this summer while Fabio Carvalho is also deemed to be heading out on loan.

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool are expected to make a couple of midfield signings in the summer to replace the outgoing players, with Kone being billed as a priority.