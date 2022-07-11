'I think this season could be similar' - Liverpool's Jota believes club can replicate quadruple chase

The Reds were in the mix on all fronts until the very end of last term

Diogo Jota is confident Liverpool can compete for a quadruple of trophies again next season. The Reds were serious challengers in four competitions last term but had to settle for the FA Cup and Carabao Cup as they finished second in the Premier League and Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp's men are aiming to improve on that finish this time around by challenging Manchester City to the top-flight title and recover from their European upset by embarking on another run to the final.

Jota is confident that his side will come back stronger this time around as they are raring to go after their summer break.

What did Jota say about Liverpool's title hopes?

"I think in the end we had a good break, everyone. Obviously the national team players had these extra days [which] were very important as well," he told the club's website.

"I think we all had the opportunity to relax, to start again, to do a little reset and to be ready to go again.

"I think this season could be similar, hopefully, and we need to be ready and of course with the World Cup in between as well [during] the season, that will be an extra factor… so hopefully there is a good season ahead."

He added: "We are Liverpool, we need at least to fight for all the competitions we are involved in. Hopefully we can be so close and in all the decisive moments we were in last year, [although] we also know that is not an easy task, especially when you play in English football. But we will give it our best and try to do it again."

Jota backs Darwin Nunez to succeed at Liverpool

The Portugal international will link up with new Liverpool attacker Darwin Nunez, who joined from Benfica in a deal worth an initial £64 million ($79m), which could go up by a further £21m ($26m) in add-ons.

The Uruguayan forward scored an impressive 47 goals in 84 matches in all competitions for the Portuguese side and Jota is confident he will shine for the Anfield team, too.

"Well, I follow the Portuguese league obviously and what he did last year was amazing," he said.

"It is not as easy as people might think! He scored loads of goals, including in the Champions League and against us, so I think we can expect that from him.

"Hopefully he can have the same impact that Luis [Diaz] had last year because that will be important for us."

