Liverpool injury updates on Virgil van Dijk, Luis Diaz and Thiago Alcantara as Jurgen Klopp reveals availability for Arsenal clash

Liverpool have been boosted by the news that Virgil van Dijk, Luis Diaz and Thiago Alcantara are all back at the disposal of manager Jurgen Klopp.

Reds welcoming key men back

Options to face Arsenal at Anfield

Winger being eased into the fold

WHAT HAPPENED? The trio have all been forced to sit out important Premier League fixtures of late, with commanding Dutch defender Van Dijk having to miss the Reds’ 0-0 draw at Chelsea last time out. Spanish midfielder Thiago has been out of action since February with a hip problem, while Colombian winger Diaz has not been seen since October after struggling to shake off a knee injury that required surgery.

WHAT THEY SAID: Klopp has now delivered a positive update on three senior members of his squad, with the Liverpool boss saying ahead of a crunch clash with Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday: “Virgil, completely normal, was back in training. Luis and Thiago training completely normal. The plan with Luis is that he will be available 100 per cent for Leeds. Again, it looks good, everything is fine, but it was a long, long injury and so we have to be careful. We will probably not involve him for Sunday. Thiago looks slightly different. He was not out that long, trained now three, four times with the team and might be available. But we have to check how he feels today.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Van Dijk and Thiago are in contention to face the Gunners, Diaz will be given more time in which to work in his fitness and will not be considered for selection until Liverpool head to Elland Road to face Leeds on April 17.

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool head into their meeting with Arsenal sat eighth in the Premier League table, 10 points adrift of the top four and Champions League qualification with 10 games left to take in.