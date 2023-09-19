'I will probably look for another solution' - Liverpool given Fede Valverde transfer hope as Real Madrid star addresses potential Premier League switch

Federico Valverde suggested that the day his game time reduces at Real Madrid he will consider making a move away from the club.

Valverde spoke about transfer away from Real Madrid

Was linked with a move to Premier League in the summer

Liverpool one of the clubs interested in the player

WHAT HAPPENED? The Uruguayan was linked with a move to the Premier League in the summer after the arrival of Jude Bellingham at Santiago Bernabeu. Giants like Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea had reportedly enquired about the player's availability but a move never materialised.

Now the player himself has confirmed that the day he feels his time on the pitch has been reduced he will consider making a move away from Los Blancos.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, the Uruguayan said, "Premier League offers? I have the possibility of playing for Real. The day I don't feel like that, I will probably look for another solution or Real itself will look for one for me."

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 25-year-old midfielder has started for Real Madrid in four out of the five La Liga matches thus far and scored one goal.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Real Madrid

(C)GettyImages

WHAT NEXT? The Real Madrid star will be next seen in action on Wednesday when the club face Union Berlin in their Champions League opener.