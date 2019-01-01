Liverpool forward Sadio Mane makes PFA Team of the Year

The 27-year-old is the only African and one of the four Reds in the annual team selection released on Thursday

star Sadio Mane has been named in the 2018-19 Professional Footballers Association [PFA] Team of the Year.

The Senegalese forward stars as the only African in the shortlist alongside three other Liverpool players - Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

Mane has contributed immensely to Liverpool's hunt for their first title since 1990 with his searing pace and composure in front of goal.

With 18 top-flight goals this season, Mane is currently in his best scoring form in a single Premier League season.

He is a goal behind joint top scorers 's Sergio Aguero, 's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Salah in the English top-flight's scoring chart.

The Teranga Lions' star is also in contention for the PFA Player of the Year award with the winner set to be announced at a ceremony on Sunday.

Full squad

Goalkeeper: Ederson [Manchester City]

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold [Liverpool], Aymeric Laporte [Manchester City], Virgil van Dijk [Liverpool], Andy Robertson [Liverpool]

Midfielders: Paul Pogba [ ], Fernandinho [Manchester City], Bernardo Silva [Manchester City].

Forwards: Raheem Sterling [Manchester City], Sadio Mane [Liverpool], Sergio Aguero [Manchester City].