Liverpool fans' give UEFA a week to accept 'primary responsibility' for events in Paris final before pursuing legal action

Lawyers representing more than 1,000 Liverpool fans have given UEFA a week to agree compensation for events of last season's Champions League final.

According to the Guardian, lawyers representing more that 1,000 Liverpool fans who suffered injury and trauma at last season's Champions League final have given UEFA one week to accept full responsibility for events in Paris and agree to pay appropriate compensation or face litigation proceedings.

Earlier this week a leak revealed that UEFA bears the "primary responsibility" for the events that occurred before last season's Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

There was significant disruption outside the Stade de France before the game and congestion threatened to cause bodily harm to supporters caught in the crowd. Liverpool fans were originally blamed for the situation that arose outside the Stade de France, being falsely accused of a mass ticketing scam.

More than 2,600 Liverpool fans intend to sue UEFA for compensation and on Friday (February 17) the organisation was notified that legal claims will only escalate unless they take responsibility for putting the fans in danger.

A letter was sent to UEFA president, Aleksander Ceferin, and UEFA's general counsel Simon Drake by group litigation firm Pogust Goodhead and Binghams Solicitors, a personal injury law firm based in Liverpool, and it gave European football's governing body a week to respond.

Failing a satisfactory response, they said they will send a formal letter before action, which would set out the extent of the physical and psychological harm suffered by every one of their clients outside the stadium.

The letter reads: "We felt that it was prudent to wait for the release of the UCLF22 Independent Review before formally notifying you of our clients’ claims against Uefa. The report, which was released on 13 February 2023, after being leaked to the media, only confirms the advice we have received to date, which was that Uefa was primarily responsible for the events that took place at the 2022 Champions League Final (and is liable to pay damages to those who suffered) and that the Liverpool fans were blameless. On that basis it is our intention to proceed with our clients’ action against Uefa.

“The report’s findings are clear and unequivocal as to Uefa’s primary responsibility for those events. We invite you to confirm that Uefa will accept full responsibility for the events that occurred at the 2022 Champions League Final including, as a matter of principle, liability to pay compensation for the loss and harm suffered by our clients (and all Liverpool fans affected).”

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson called for the report this week to be used as a catalyst for the treatment of football fans, saying: "The Paris report needs to be a turning point for the treatment of football fans. No one should have their safety jeopardised by inadequate organisation. The sooner action is taken, the better."