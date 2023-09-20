Liverpool Europa League tickets: Upcoming fixtures, prices and more

See Liverpool in action at the Europa league this year

The UEFA Europa League is back for another season, and for the first time in several years, one of England's true heavyweight clubs will find themselves mixing alongside the second tier of continental competition, as Liverpool return to the event following a lengthy absence under the tenure of Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds reached the final during the German's first season in charge, with a defeat at the hands of Sevilla ending their hopes, but since then, they have been permanent contenders for the UEFA Champions League, claiming the prize in 2019. Now, they are back a level below, joined by Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham.

But how can you get tickets to see them in action on their journey across the continent? GOAL lays down how to get tickets to catch Liverpool in action during the 2023-24 Europa League, including where to buy them, how much they will cost, and more.

How to buy Liverpool Europa League tickets?

Fans can buy UEFA Europa League tickets to see Liverpool through one of two methods: accessing the club's official ticket portal or taking their chances at secondary resale sites such as StubHub.

The former is the traditional outlet for Reds fans to pick up tickets for their European games and domestic fixtures. While the latter will give supporters additional chances to secure their seats, with demand likely to be high.

Check out our in-depth guide on how to score Liverpool tickets for more information on ticket categories, pricing and hospitality.

Liverpool 2023-24 Europa League fixtures

Date Opponent Stadium Ticket Price September 21, 2023 LASK Raiffeisen Arena £9.00 - £42.00 October 5, 2023 Union Saint-Gilloise Anfield £9.00 - £42.00 October 26, 2023 Toulouse Anfield £9.00 - £42.00 November 9, 2023 Toulouse Stadium de Toulouse £9.00 - £42.00 November 30, 2023 Union Saint-Gilloise Constant Vanden Stock Stadium £9.00 - £42.00 December 14 2023 LASK Anfield £9.00 - £42.00

What is Liverpool's Europa League journey so far?

Readily associated with the UEFA Champions League and its predecessor format, the European Cup, thanks to their success over the decades. Liverpool also have a keen association with the Europa League and its prior incarnation, the UEFA Cup, with only seven-time winners Sevilla having won the trophy more often.

The Reds have enjoyed three successes, albeit all before the modern era, having won in 1973 under Bill Shankly, in 1976 under Bob Paisley and in 2001 under the late Gerard Houllier, while they also made the final in 2016 under Klopp, in one of the German's first major achievements following his arrival at Anfield.

While their success in the competition pales next to their run of glories secured in the Champions League, the Europa League has proven a fruitful competition for Liverpool over the years, and despite the ignominy of a return only a year-and-a-half after last making the final of the former competition, they will be determined to succeed here.

Who will Liverpool face in the Europa League?

Liverpool will begin their 2023-24 UEFA Europa League campaign with six group stage matches played in Group E. Having finished fifth in the Premier League, with a high UEFA coefficient earned by their position among qualifying teams, the Reds are seeded top and face an arguably easy path to seal progress to the knockout stages.

Liverpool will face three teams, home and away, between September and December and will hope to pull maximum points across their trip. They will play against Austrian Bundesliga heavyweights LASK, Belgian Pro League stalwarts Union Saint-Gilloise and Coupe de France holders Toulouse.

When are Europa League tickets released?

Tickets for UEFA Europa League fixtures are traditionally released following the confirmation of fixtures for the competition, with sales starting once the draw for the round has been made, both in group stages and knockout fixtures.

Liverpool's UEFA Europa League tickets will be available for sale each time fixtures are confirmed for Europe. The club's official ticket portal is the best place to keep tabs regarding on-sale dates.

How much are Liverpool Europa League tickets?

Prices for home tickets to see Liverpool in Europa League action have been revealed ahead of their group-stage fixtures, with affordable options for fans looking to take in a game at Anfield this term.

Tickets for adults top out around the £42.00 mark, with concessionary tickets priced as low as £21.00. Fans in the Main Stand Upper will only have to pay £9.00 regardless, while juniors will pay only £5.00. Away ticket prices will be set by the host club Liverpool face off with.

FAQs

Can you get Liverpool Europa League tickets without being a member?

If fans wish to buy seats through the club's official ticket portal, they must either be a club member or a season ticket holder.

While some clubs sell UEFA Europa League tickets to non-members, Liverpool does not appear to be one of them.

When was the last time Liverpool played in the Europa League?

The last time Liverpool played in the UEFA Europa League was during the 2015-16 season, in their first season under Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds made it to the final, where they were defeated by seven-time winners Sevilla, and have not returned to the tournament since until this campaign.

Has Liverpool ever won the Europa League?

Liverpool have won the UEFA Europa League three times, albeit not in its current iteration, with their successes coming during its time as the UEFA Cup.

The Reds won two-legged finals in 1973 and 1976 before winning a single-leg final in 2001, four years before they added another Champions League crown to their record.

Where will the Europa League final be played?

The 2023-24 UEFA Europa League final will be played at Dublin's Aviva Stadium, the home of the Republic of Ireland national football team.

The venue was awarded the fixture after being forced to withdraw as a host city from the pan-continental edition of Euro 2020, owing to concerns after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Where can I buy Europa League final tickets?

Three outlets officially sell UEFA Europa League final tickets: UEFA's official ticket portal, plus those of the two respective finalists who will compete in the showpiece fixture.

As the teams involved will not be confirmed until the conclusion of the semi-finals, all limited early ticket releases for the fixture are sold through UEFA. Alternatively, fans can also consider secondary resale markets such as StubHub, though be aware that purchases may not go live until the finalists have been confirmed.